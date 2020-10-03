The Lake Havasu boys golf team won a scaled-down version of the Lake Havasu Invitational on Friday.
The invitational had perhaps its lowest turnout ever in its 40-year history but the Lake Havasu Golf Club welcomed both Lake Havasu and Mohave Accelerated to its annual tournament that turned into a head-to-head match.
Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch said the tournament generally draws about nine to 12 teams each year, but pandemic protocols from the state lowered that to a maximum of five teams in 2020.
“We had five teams RSVP, but we only had one show up,” Koch said. “It is better than nothing. I’m glad that Mohave Accelerated came down and played with us.”
The Knights took first place by a significant margin with a team score of 338 through 18 holes to finish 64 strokes ahead of the Patriots.
Lake Havasu was led by senior Trent Dreisbach, who ran away from the rest of the field with an individual score of 77 to earn medalist honors by nine strokes.
“Trent played amazing golf today and good for him - he deserves it,” Koch said. “He has been practicing, playing and working his butt off to really get better out there.”
Junior Lane Daigle finished tied for second place with Josh Neal from Mohave at 86 strokes apiece. Troy Anderson, Ryan Myers, and Gavin Lintz finished fourth through sixth individually with scores of 87, 88, and 89 respectively.
“The scores are pretty good,” Koch said. “We played 18 holes today, which we are not really used to. We have played a lot of 9-hole matches. So it was interesting to see how the boys got through 18 holes. It takes a lot of energy and effort to get through it, but we held our own.”
Koch said the Knights are no strangers to taking on new challenges this season, and he appreciates how well the team has stuck with it this fall.
“It has just been a great season so far,” he said. “I’ve been proud of these boys - all the way from varsity to JV golf these boys have been great. To put up with our season really makes me happy. We have had so many matches cancelled, so many meets scheduled in, so for these kids to stick with it and practice for weeks on end without even having a match makes me really proud of them. It shows a lot of heart.”
The Knights still have two more meets left in the regular season, but will have a few days off before getting back on the course. Lake Havasu will travel to Falcon Dunes Golf Course in Waddell to take on Canyon View in their second to last meet of the season on Oct. 7.
“We are looking forward to Falcon Dunes Golf Course,” he said. “We have been there before, the kids know the course, so we are looking forward to getting down there. It gives us another match towards qualifying for state and we really need that - we are short on matches this year.”
