The Lake Havasu High School boys’ soccer team’s winning streak continues.
Last night the Knights hosted Gila Ridge High School for a regular season match. LHHS won 5 to 0 extending Havasu’s winning streak to seven games.
Head coach Christina Gibbs says LHHS had a great game of soccer where they were in control.
“We are hitting our stride at a great time in the season,” Gibbs said.
Havasu struck early in the game with Jorge Lerma scoring a goal assisted by Angel Castaneda eight minutes into play. Castaneda also had a goal last nigh,t but the leading scorer for Havasu was Jesse Dominguez who scored a hat trick.
The Knights are back on their home pitch this evening for a 6 p.m. match against Verrado High School. Tonight’s match will also be senior night, with the senior players on the time being celebrated before the start of the game.
