The Lake Havasu High School boys’ soccer team added another win Friday night to continue their streak.
On Friday evening the Knights hit the road to Canyon View High School where they played a regular season match against the Jaguars, winning 3 to 0.
Head coach Christina Gibbs said her team struggled to get into rhythm offensively during the first half of the match.
“The other team was not very dangerous. They focused on defending us,” Gibbs said. “Second half, we picked up our pace.”
The first goal was scored by team captain Angel Castaneda, followed by a goal from David Fonseca. Havasu’s final goal was scored by Nery Sanchez off a penalty kick.
Going into their next match, Gibbs says she is looking for some more intensity from the team.
LHHS will find itself back on the pitch on Feb. 1. The Knights will travel to Agua Fria High School for a 6 p.m. match.
