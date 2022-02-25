After a long opening week to the season, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis team played their final match of the week on Friday.
Early Friday afternoon the Knights hosted Higley High School for a battle of the knights. It was a closer match then Havasu’s first two but LHHS still pulled off the victory, winning six of the nine matches played.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki says that Friday Havasu saw “a much tougher match” against Higley but the boys were able to “rally strong.”
“It was a great test for the rest of the season,” Wojcicki said.
In the singles matches Christian and Mason Sain both won in two sets as did Will Buckman and Kian Stone. Knights Ethan Stroup and Hunter Kanla both lost their matches in two sets.
The Sain brothers won their doubles match 8-2, Buckman and Stroup won 8-3 and the last double pairings of Kanla and Stone lost 5-8.
The Knights are back on the court this Wednesday when they go on the road for their first away match against Centennial High School starting at 1 p.m.
