On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis hosted a home match against the Youngkr High School Roughriders. LHHS beat Youngkr 9-0 despite the heavy wind.
In their singles matches, all six varsity Havasu players won their match in two sets. Christian Sain won 6-1, 6-1, Mason Sain won 6-3, 6-0, Will Buckman won 6-0, 6-0, Kian Stone won 6-1, 6-0, Ethan Stroup won 6-0, 6-0 and Anthony Ganas won 6-0, 6-1.
LHHS fared just as well in the doubles matches with the brothers Sain winning 8-1, Stroup and Buckman winning 8-0 and Stone and Ganas winning 8-1.
“I think we did really well especially with the windy conditions,” head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We played up to our level which is good since we have a tough match coming tomorrow.”
The Knights play their match today on the road when they travel to Lee Williams High School for a 3:30 p.m. start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.