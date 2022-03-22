It was a close match for the Lake Havasu High School boys tennis team’s return to the court after Spring Break.
On Tuesday, the Knights host Saguaro High School for a regular season match. LHHS won the match 5-4.
In the singles matches, Havasu won four of the six. At the three spot Will Buckman won his match in two sets (6-2, 6-1) and the number four spot player Ethan Stroup won in three sets (7-6, 1-6 and 7-10). Kain Stone at the five spot won his match in two sets (1-6, 3-6) and finally Anthony Ganas won at the sixth spot in three sets (6-3, 4-6 and 6-10).
Of the three doubles matches, LHHS only won one. The pairing of Buckman and Stroup beat their opponents 1-8 while the Sain brothers and Stone and Ganas both lost 8-6.
The Knights next game is on Thursday. LHHS will travel to Coronado High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
