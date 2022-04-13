It was an easy start to the week for the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis program.
On Tuesday, the Knights took the long trip to Yuma High School for a regular season match against the Criminals. LHHS won 9-0.
According to head coach Jeremy Wojcicki, Yuma’s team only had four players on its rooster, forcing the Criminals to forfeit most of the matches.
The Knights are back at home this Thursday when they host Prescott High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
