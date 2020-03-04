Playing on back-to-back days for the first and only time this season, the Lake Havasu boys’ tennis team won easily over Moon Valley on Tuesday, defeating the Rockets 9-0.
The day began with doubles play, as opposed to singles, and head coach Jeremy Wojcicki believes it was to his team’s advantage.
“Playing a back-to-back, I thought we’d be tired, but it actually worked in our favor,” he said. “In singles, you move around the court a lot more, so I thought starting with doubles was a way for us get loose.”
Juniors Hayden Bekkedahl and Trent Dreisbach won their doubles match 8-3, while the teams of freshman Christian Sain and sophomore Mason Sain and juniors Gavin Lintz and Troy Anderson each won their matches by identical scores of 8-2.
In singles play, Wojcicki was impressed with the performance up and down the roster and noted how Bekkedahl, Dreisbach, Lintz and Anderson, the four soccer players who missed the start of the season, have rounded into mid-season form.
Bekkedahl won his singles match in the No. 1 slot by a score of 6-2, 6-0.
“Hayden played and moved around the court really well today,” said Wojcicki. “He was frustrating his opponent at times.”
Christian Sain won 6-2, 6-1, while Dreisbach won 6-2, 6-3 and Lintz won 6-0, 6-2.
Seniors Chase Nobbe and Blaise Kovach won by matching scores of 6-2, 6-0.
The Knights (4-0) will have road match next Tuesday at Willow Canyon before hosting Gila Ridge the next day at 1 p.m.
