On Saturday, both the Lake Havasu High School girls and boys track team traveled to Glendale to compete in the Hal Anders Invitational 2022 with fourteen other schools. As far as the team scores goes, the Knight’s boys’ team tied for first place with Sunrise Mountain High Schools with a score of 89. Havasu’s girls’ track team came in fourth place with a score of 63.
Head coach Zach Dunbar says this past Saturday’s meet was a good one for Lake Havasu with one particular standout being Sylvan Osman. Along with coming in first in the pole vaulting event, Dunbar says that Osman set a new sophomore state record with his 13 feet and 10 inch vault.
Girls:
4x800 Meter Relay-Katie Bell, Celeste Switzer, Lorena Hansen and Alyssa Musselman placed fourth with a time of 11:01.38
100 Meter Hurdles-Shaylee Heron placed fourth with a time of 18.3 and Presley Evans placed sixth with a time of 18.85.
100 Meter Dash-Nyri Alozian placed fifth in section three with a time of 13.76 and Sayre Farley placed fifth in section four of the race with a time of 13.82.
1600 Meter Run- Lorena Hansen placed seventh with a time of 6:19.87
400 Meter Dash- Brooklyn Uzinowicz took second place in section one of the race with a time of 1:14.79. Makenna Wiese placed fourth in section two of the race with a time of 1:12.75.
300 Meter Hurdles- With a time of 55.3 Presley Evans took seventh place with Shaylee Heron coming in eighth with a time of 55.53.
800 Meter Run- Celeste Switzer came in second place in section two with a time of 2:32.95.
200 Meter Dash-In section three of the race Celeste Switzer came in fifth with a 30.21 time and Nyri Alozian came in fifth in section four with a time of 28.49.
Shot Put-In flight two Kailey Denison threw for a distance of 28-03, tying for sixth place and Ashley Trafecanty placed ninth with a throwing distance of 26-07.
Discus- Ashley Trafecanty placed first in flight two with a throw of 100-07 and Cate Novy tied for seventh with a throw 77-08.
Long Jump- Alyssa Musselman came in 15th place with a 12-06 jump.
Triple Jump- Shaylee Heron placed fifth with a jump distance of 29-07 and Alyssa Musselman came in ninth, recording a distance of 27-07.
Pole Vault- Gia Jehle placed second, clearing a height of 8-01.
Javelin Throw- Hayden Sholl placed fourth in flight two with a distance of 85-01 and Ashley Trafecanty placed fifth with a distance of 81-11.
Boys:
100 Meter Hurdles-In section three of the event Glen Adona placed first with a time of 16.46
100 Meter Dash- Cody Pellaton took third place in section four of the event with a time of 11.54
1600 Meter Run- Knight Josh Lumpkin took 13th place with a time of 5:03.77 and Nathan Merrill came in fifteenth with a time of 5:05.3.
400 Meter Dash- In section three of this event, Gavin Briggs placed fourth with a time of 54.43 and in section 4 Cody Pellaton placed first with a time of 50.65.
300 Meter Hurdles- Brent Szymanski placed first in section three of this event with a time of 41.25.
800 Meter Run- In section of the run, Alexander Gallegos placed sixth with a time of 2:13.98 and Jaime Henson placed eighth with a time 2:15.02
3200 Meter Run- Josh Lumpkin came in first place with a time of 10:32.45. Nathan Merrill came in seventh with a time of 11:41 .36.
Shot Put-In flight one of the event, Xander Flowers placed second with a throw of 33-11.
Discus- Xander Flowers tied for eighth place in flight two of this event with a throwing distance of 98-01. Jayden Jameson placed tenth, also in flight two, throwing for a distance of 92-07.
Long Jump- Braedon Nickel came in third place in this event with a jump distance of 20-05.50 and Dominic Crothers placed tenth with a distance of 18-08.
Triple Jump- Both Braedon Nickel and Dominic Crothers placed in this event. Nickel placed eighth with a distance of 38-06 and Crothers placed ninth with a distance of 37-08.
Pole Vault- Sylvan Osman placed first in this event vaulting a height of 13-10.
Javelin- Tyler Caswell placed seventh in the event throwing for a distance of 85-08.
