A bright future remains ahead for Lake Havasu’s Cameron Bagshaw, despite the cancellation of his senior season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The senior pitcher and third baseman was in the midst of another strong season before it was abruptly cut short after only 12 games.
“I was pretty devastated,” he said when he learned the news. “I’m more devastated for the rest of the seniors on my team who didn’t get to finish it out. It’s really sad that this had to happen.”
In the abbreviated season, Bagshaw dominated on the mound with a 2-0 record and 0.70 earned run average with 28 strikeouts in 20 innings. He also recorded a triple with four runs batted in at the plate.
Bagshaw was one of five seniors on the Knights’ roster this season, along with Logan Daughtry, Zachary Thornhill and Sage and Domanik Brady.
The cancellation of the season was especially tough for a Lake Havasu program which was playing its season in honor of its former coach, Craig Bolton, who died in December.
“It’s really a bummer,” said Bagshaw. “We wanted to go all the way and win it for coach Bolton and honor him the right way. It just all got thrown away.”
The Knights honored Bolton by wearing patches with his No. 34 on both their caps and jerseys. Also, during their home opener, a banner was unveiled at John M. Wade Memorial Field. However, it turned out to be their only home game of the season.
Lake Havasu finished the year with a 5-5-2 record.
Although more than roughly half of his senior season was lost, Bagshaw still has plenty of baseball in his future.
In December, he signed a national letter of intent to play at Division-II Minot State University in North Dakota where is expected to pitch.
Despite the present conditions making routine workouts difficult for some, Bagshaw has been able to stay active by working out at home and playing catch at the park to keep his arm in shape.
“I’m just going to continue to get better and work hard, so when I do leave, I’ll be ready,” he said.
As for the future of the Lake Havasu program, Bagshaw believes it is in good hands.
The Knights had a junior-laden roster this season and return much of their starting lineup, including Bagshaw’s younger brother, Colton, who will again fill a major role on next season’s team.
“Colton will be a leader next year and I know he’ll do his best to carry the team,” said Bagshaw.
A sudden ending to the season may sting for the players, but hopefully it’s nothing more than a minor blip in their lifetimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.