Sometimes, taking the conventional route isn’t always the best.
Lyndsey Brueckner, a Lake Havasu City native, signed a letter of intent to swim at Oklahoma Baptist University after moving to Riverside, California at 16 years of age in order to compete against a higher level of competition.
Brueckner swam for Lake Havasu during her freshman and sophomore years, but made the decision to move in with her grandparents in California after sitting down and discussing her future with her parents.
“We just decided I needed a different style of training to improve,” she said. “It’s nothing against Havasu, it’s just a larger town with a better level of competition.”
Brueckner will compete in her senior season at Riverside Poly in the spring. She currently holds personal best times of 24.31 in the 50-yard freestyle and 53.37 in the 100-yard freestyle, the two events she will compete in at the collegiate level.
In addition to competing for the high school team, she also swims for Riverside Aquatics Association, a club team.
Oklahoma Baptist was the first of three schools Brueckner visited during her recruitment. She says there was a special feeling about it as soon as she stepped on campus, something her teammates told her about.
“All of my teammates described this feeling you’ll get when you know it’s the one,” said Brueckner. “Everything clicks for you the first time you walk on campus. This school and the coaching staff could take me places and help me improve.”
In addition to swimming, Brueckner is also excited about the religious aspect of the university.
“I’m excited to grow my faith and to feel empowered,” she said.
Western Colorado University and Fresno State were the other schools Brueckner visited. She says the final decision came between Oklahoma Baptist and Fresno State.
Although she used to being away from home, Brueckner knows Oklahoma is a different story. But she is confident in the community of the university to help her when she’s feeling homesick.
“Of course I’m nervous to leave and I know I’ll be homesick but it’s a small community and the team is really close,” she said. “I know the campus will take care of me.”
While she is living with her grandparents in Riverside, her mother makes trips back and forth every few weeks, while her father, the head coach of the girls’ tennis team at Lake Havasu, stays in Havasu with her younger brother.
Brueckner knows she is lucky to have this type of commitment from her parents.
“I can’t explain how thankful I am for them,” she said. “I know how blessed I am to have them and to have this opportunity. They both have been the main influence on me and how I treat others and what kind of person I am today.”
Although she will enter college undecided on a major, Brueckner has narrowed her interest to either sports medicine or sports psychology. She says she will either major in kinesiology or psychology when she decides.
The Bison compete in the Great American Conference at the Division II level.
Oklahoma Baptist is located in Shawnee, a town of roughly 30,000 and is about 45 minutes east of Oklahoma City.
