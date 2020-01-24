After losing by 34 the night before, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team showed a much better effort in a 46-34 loss to Buckeye Union on Friday night.
The Hawks entered the game as the sixth ranked team in the 4A Conference and have won all four of their Southwest Region games, but the Knights gave them all they could handle.
“The girls never gave up,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “They had better athletes than us, but our kids worked hard. I’m proud of them.”
Lake Havasu won the second half 19-18 but couldn’t overcome a hot start from Buckeye.
The Hawks came out of the gates on fire as senior Alejandra Oros drained three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to score half of Buckeye points in the period.
The Knights’ offense went cold in the second quarter as they scored only four points in the period and went into the half trailing 28-15.
Havasu’s defense buckled down after the break, limiting the Hawks to only eight points in the third quarter and closing the gap to 36-26 entering the fourth.
However, Buckeye staved off a Knights’ comeback with some key free throws down the stretch. Buckeye knocked down six of eight from the charity stripe in the fourth, while Havasu shot only two-for-five in the period.
After a cold stretch, senior Matisun Skirvin scored 14 points to lead the Knights. Junior Saydra Pappenfus added seven.
Rockwell was impressed with the minutes of several players off the bench.
“That’s what we need. They need to be ready to go,” she said.
Next week, Havasu will have a pair of home games, beginning with a matchup against Lee Williams at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.