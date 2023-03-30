Jett Barber

Bullhead City’s 10-year-old Jett Barber poses with his paddle and medal after placing first in a Las Vegas pickleball tournament.

 Courtesy of Michele Dowty

Six months ago, Michele Dowty brought her 10-year old son along with her to play pickleball at Rotary Park in Bullhead City. Little did she know that one afternoon would spark a passion in her son that she hadn’t seen before.

Jett Barber, 10, of Bullhead City, has taken upon an up-and-coming sport that usually attracts an older crowd: pickleball. Barber has tried soccer and flag football, but pickleball is what he is truly passionate about.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.