Six months ago, Michele Dowty brought her 10-year old son along with her to play pickleball at Rotary Park in Bullhead City. Little did she know that one afternoon would spark a passion in her son that she hadn’t seen before.
Jett Barber, 10, of Bullhead City, has taken upon an up-and-coming sport that usually attracts an older crowd: pickleball. Barber has tried soccer and flag football, but pickleball is what he is truly passionate about.
“He was just really competitive (playing pickleball), and it’s honestly to the point that I have no life anymore, except pickleball,” Dowty chuckled. “I picked him up from school yesterday, and he didn’t say, ‘Hi mom,’ it was ‘Are we going to play?’ Or it’ll be morning and I’ll be cooking bacon and he comes in and asks ‘Are we leaving? Are we going to play?’”
When Barber gets home from school, he practices dinking, a soft-shot technique used near the net to change the pace of the game, on a dink pad in his garage.
Dowty and Barber’s father take him up to Las Vegas every weekend to practice pickleball. Barber is currently being coached by Darla Christensen, a certified kids pickleball instructor, and has plans to be coached by pickleball professional Steve Cole beginning in April.
With the help of all the experienced Bullhead City adults that play pickleball with Barber, Barber has placed second in a round robin tournament in Bullhead City as well as placed first in a round robin in Las Vegas – where he was the only child competing.
Barber’s success caught Bullhead City parks and recreations’ attention. A member from parks and recreation thought it would be a great idea for Barber to help instruct kids pickleball classes beginning in June, which Barber gladly obliged.
“Just talking to his coaches, and the way he’s transpired, they 100% believe that Jett has a career in pickleball,” Dowty said.
