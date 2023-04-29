Yu Darvish pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an apparent injury, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. Darvish had the Diamondbacks beating balls into the ground most of the afternoon, allowing two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He left two pitches into an at-bat by Pavin Smith after San Diego’s trainer checked on his right leg. Matt Carpenter homered for San Diego and drove in five runs. Jake Cronenworth had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.