Syndication: Arizona Republic

Paris Johnson Jr. answers questions during a news conference on April 28, 2023, at the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. Paris Johnson Jr

 Mark Henle/The Republic

TEMPE — When the Arizona Cardinals made wholesale changes to the top of their organization in January, they made it clear they were looking for high-character players to help pave the way for their ensuing rebuild. Following the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, they appear to have knocked it out of the park with the energy Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. brought to the team’s conference room on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals and their scouting department fell in love with Johnson at Ohio State’s Pro Day and their subsequent Top-30 visit with him in Arizona. His energy and highly regarded character, in addition to his obvious on-the-field ability, surely drew eyes from quarterback Kyler Murray.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.