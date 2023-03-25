The National Women’s Soccer League embarks on its 11th season this weekend with players looking to capitalize on the excitement building ahead of the Women’s World Cup while also moving on from the turbulence of the last two seasons. The league has been rocked for the past two years by allegations of misconduct and abuse by several coaches. Both U.S. Soccer and the league commissioned investigations into the scandals. The NWSL has since put several programs in place to try to prevent abuse.