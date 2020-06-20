The 38th annual Western Outdoor News Striper Derby kicked off Saturday morning, a month later than previously scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even with temperatures soaring past 100 degrees, some anglers found no problem in landing a big haul on the opening day of the two-day tournament.
The largest catch of the day was from Scott Kelly. He brought in a fish weighing 9.64 pounds.
Father and son combo, Bob and Mike Jones, collectively brought in a haul of 35.37 pounds to lead the pack for total weight.
Anglers United, a program led by volunteers who promote the development of a fishing habitat in Lake Havasu, were on hand to assist with the weigh-ins.
The tournament wraps up today with weigh-ins concluding at 1 p.m.
An award ceremony will be held after at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center to honor the winners. This year’s grand prize is a Klamath 16 EXW paired with a Suzuki 40 HP motor and trailer.
