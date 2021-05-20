At the age of 47, Lake Havasu City native Dan Kuch is close to setting a milestone.
On May 15, Kuch crept closer to 300 wins after getting his 295th victory in a half marathon in Las Vegas. He finished the 13.1 mile course at Sunset Regional Park in one hour and 16 minutes with a mile split of 5:48.
As he’s five wins shy of 300, that amount of wins never crossed Kuch’s mind when he earned his first victory 18 years ago in Flagstaff.
“I never saw 100 would happen or 200 would happen,” Kuch said. “Now that I’m getting close to 300, I never imagined it.”
Kuch has races scheduled every weekend until July, but he’s not putting a timeline on the 300 milestone. He wants his 300th win, but he wants to enjoy every bit of his upcoming experiences, as he realizes that running competitively could come to an end soon.
“I’m going to enjoy the journey on these last five (wins) because it could potentially be my last five ever,” Kuch said.
Kuch will race this weekend in Phoenix and will run at Laguna Hills in Southern California during Memorial Day weekend. Not only is it important for Kuch to get the milestone, but running is vital for his mental health, as it provides an escape for him.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, races were shut down last year from March until September. Prior to the pandemic, Kuch spent 15 years racing almost every weekend. He continued his training during the shutdown, but that six-month period was difficult for him.
“I do medication for anxiety that I deal with and it did not help the cause because running has always been an outlet for me,” Kuch said of not running during the shutdown. “When I was with the (Lake Havasu City) Police Department, it wasn’t becoming an outlet anymore. Getting away from the police department and getting into running, obviously helped with the anxiety, but the pandemic didn’t help whatsoever with it.
“I trained every day. I was running every day. I was cycling every day or swimming every day, but my workouts felt a little lackluster because of the fact that I had no competition geared towards it and I’m very goal orientated…it was frustrating to not be able to compete, but I’ve got the greatest support system in terms of my family, my wife, my kids and my mom.”
Kuch was on the police force for 17 years and left the department in 2014 after medically retiring. He went into teaching and is currently a teacher at Telesis Preparatory Academy. He taught fourth grade math and science this past school year.
Kuch also went into coaching as an assistant coach for the Lake Havasu High cross country and track teams. He coached for three years and left after this past cross country season. Kuch hopes to get a shot as a head coach for cross country or track in the future.
When Kuch reaches the 300 mark, he said racing every weekend will come to a stop, as he alluded to expensive race and travel fees, which all come out of his pocket with no major sponsorships.
“It’s expensive, a lot of people don’t realize that,” Kuch said. “I have to pay everything out of pocket in terms of registration, gas and food. A lot of times, I’ve been sleeping in the car the night before a race just to save money not paying for a hotel room because hotel rooms on weekends are generally about $150 (a night). It’s kind of getting tiresome sleeping in the car, especially at 47 before a race.”
If he gets to 300 this year or in the near future, there are a couple of things Kuch wants to check off his bucket list that he’s put off for years.
“The first is to do a 100 miler,” Kuch said. “I’ve done a dozen 50 milers, but I have yet to do a 100 miler. I already have a date next year at about this time to do a 100 miler in Phoenix.
“After that, I'd like to qualify for Kona for the Ironman World Championships, which only take 1200 athletes each year. Those are my two things on my bucket list and from there on, just race whenever I can, whenever I feel I can.”
When asked how much longer he could compete, Kuch admitted his days are numbered.
“Competitively, my days are limited,” Kuch said. “In terms of coming in first, I know they’re limited. That’s why I’m going to enjoy the journey and potentially the last five, but after that, I hope to run every day for the rest of my life, knock on wood that I could stay healthy and continue to do the right thing.
“In terms of my competitive days, they’re very limited. It could be tomorrow that I could not be as competitive. I know it sounds silly, but one major injury to me and it could be over. That’s why I’m thankful and blessed the Lord has watched over me.”
