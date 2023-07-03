Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday that it is extending its track suspension of trainer Bob Baffert through the calendar year 2024.
After Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following finishing first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, the track suspended the six-time Derby winning trainer for two years, through the 2023 Derby.
In a press release Monday, Churchill said it is extending the suspension based “on continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks.”
Baffert will not be allowed to enter any horses at Churchill-owned tracks through 2024.
“Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations,” CDI said in its statement. “Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status.”
Baffert fought the original suspension unsuccessfully in the courts, blaming the ointment Otomax for the betamethasone found to be in Medina Spirit’s blood sample. Otomax was used to treat Medina Spirit’s skin rash in the days before the race.
When a United States District Court in May upheld Churchill’s two-year suspension of Baffert, CDI released a statement that included the possibility it could extend the suspension.
“As we stated when we suspended Mr. Baffert in June 2021, we reserve the right to extend his suspension and will communicate our decision at the conclusion of the initial two-year suspension period,” CDI said. “This U.S. District Court ruling in our favor is a victory in our ongoing actions and steadfast commitment to protecting the safety of our equine and human athletes.”
In addition to Churchill Downs, the ban on Baffert extends to Colonial Downs in Virginia, Ellis Park in Henderson, Fair Grounds in Louisiana, Presque Isle Downs in Pennsylvania and Turfway Park in Florence, all properties owned by Churchill Downs Inc.
Baffert attorney Clark Brewster told Thoroughbred Daily News on Monday:
“This has nothing to do with anything that Bob has done or said. Bob simply has come forward and said he used this particular topical and that the rules permitted it. He felt that the rules dealing with betamethasone involved with injecting a horse within 14 days of the race. He’s been open and transparent and hasn’t been in any way accusatory. The words in this release are shocking and don’t deal with the reality in any way.”
Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015), Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020).
The 70-year-old Baffert won the 2023 Preakness Stakes on May 20 with National Treasure. It was first start in a Triple Crown race since Medina Spirit was allowed to race in the 2021 Preakness.
On that same afternoon at Pimlico, the Baffert-trained Havnameltdown was euthanized after breaking down in a race at the Baltimore track.
Baffert’s original two-year suspension ended at the conclusion of Churchill Downs’ spring meet. After 12 equine fatalities during the first month of the spring meet, CDI moved the remainder of the meet to Ellis Park in Henderson. Racing there concluded Monday.
Medina Spirit died after a Dec. 6, 2021, workout at Santa Anita. A necropsy failed to find a definitive cause of death.
