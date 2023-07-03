Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday that it is extending its track suspension of trainer Bob Baffert through the calendar year 2024.

After Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following finishing first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, the track suspended the six-time Derby winning trainer for two years, through the 2023 Derby.

