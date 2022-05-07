This Knight is headed across the country to continue his passion for one of America’s most loved sports.
This past Thursday Lake Havasu High School student Colin Clifford signed his commitment papers to play baseball at the University of Maine Presque Isle while the family, friends and coaches that helped him on the way cheered him on.
Clifford says he has been working toward this moment for a long time.
“I’ve been working toward this day for probably a decade now,” Clifford said. “Baseball has basically been the largest part of my life for a while.”
Since he was young Clifford says he has watched professional baseball which inspired him to try to play in the game for as long as he can. While at college Clifford says he plans on studying computer science.
Clifford has played on the varsity Knights baseball team for the past two seasons and the JV team before that. Clifford says his favorite thing about LHHS baseball was the camaraderie between teammates.
“This year specifically we have a group of guys who are all very tight,” Clifford said. “Win or lose, no matter what we also stay as a team and have each other’s backs.”
