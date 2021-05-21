A total of 31 swimmers will take over the Bridgewater Channel for the Eighth Annual Coach Mike Memorial Lake Swim on Tuesday.
The event is hosted by the Lake Havasu Stingrays Swim Team, which will have 27 swimmers participate in the three-mile swim. The four other swimmers are local triathletes – Teresa Cuckovich, Marcel Rinzler, Kristy Johnson and Lesli Allsup.
The 27 swimmers are the most the Stingrays have qualified for the Lake Swim. Five of those swimmers are 9-years-old, which is a record for the Stingrays in that age group. The event is making its return after last year’s Lake Swim was shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic.
“These kids are phenomenal,” Stingrays Meet Director Victoria Reeves said. “They are dedicated young athletes and we would love to have as much community support out there as we possibly can.”
All proceeds from the Lake Swim will be donated in Mike Taylor’s name – the namesake of the event. Taylor was a former Stingrays coach who died in 2013 and started the Lake Swim in 2007. The event was renamed in his honor after his death.
Stingrays had 24 swimmers qualified for the Lake Swim at the team’s Swim-A-Thon fundraiser on May 15. The kids had to swim 200 laps at the Aquatic Center in two hours to qualify. Three others qualified at a make-up swim on Wednesday.
The Swim-A-Thon is the Stingrays’ biggest fundraiser of the year and they reached their goal of raising over $20,000. The official count from the Swim-A-Thon was $20,653.
This year’s Lake Swim is different than years past, as the course has changed to ensure more safety for the swimmers. Tuesday’s event starts at the beach near Tinnell Memorial Skatepark at Rotary Park, continues up the channel, under the London Bridge, to the Windsor buoy at the north end of the channel and it loops around back to the beach.
The original course would start at the beach near Havasu Landing Casino, continue across the channel and end at Windsor Beach at the State Park. The channel wasn’t closed during the original Lake Swim, but swimmers were secured by four protection zones of kayakers, jet skiers, parent boats and law enforcement boats.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority with these swimmers,” Stingrays Event Coordinator Lacy Vessells said. “Changing it, I feel so much more comfortable with these swimmers going through the channel because they’ll absolutely be in no danger of any boats crossing the paths. We have San Bernardino County Sheriffs out there, Mohave County (Sheriffs) and the Havasu (Police Department) all helping us.”
The channel will be closed to motorized watercraft vehicles during the Lake Swim, but kayaks and paddleboards will be allowed.
“We’re encouraging people to come out,” Reeves said. “We need to make sure the swimmers have a clear path, but we’re encouraging people to get out there, whether they’re outside the channel, off on the bridge or down actually in the water in a kayak or a paddleboard or along the beach there on the rotary side or on the island side…All of the support feeds their energy.”
The channel will be shut down from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The swimmers will be split into three different groups with the first group starting at 8 a.m. The next group will follow 10 minutes later and the last group will begin 10 minutes after that.
“Just having the support of the community is so important to us,” Vessells said. “Especially for these kids, they see people out on the beach cheering them on. For a kid, that is meaningful to have people on the beach to cheer for them and keep them going because it’s tough. It’s a three-mile race.”
