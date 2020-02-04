Facing the emotions of senior night, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team fell 67-55 to Cactus on Tuesday night.
Despite a recent stretch of rough games, the Knights (9-14, 0-6 West Valley) played with an inspired effort, leading at the half, before succumbing to the Cobras’ second-half shooting spree.
“I think we’re bouncing back from all the injuries,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “There times tonight where we looked really good. We were patient and executing the game plan and running our offense.”
Havasu lost 76-44 to Cactus in Glendale earlier this season.
On Tuesday, the Knights came out sharp, leading 16-11 after the first and extending their lead to nine early in the second, prompting a timeout by the Cobras.
Cactus responded out of the timeout with an 11-0 run to take a two-point lead, forcing a Havasu timeout.
Sophomore Junior Bolden buried a pair of jumpers and senior Jayden Azar nailed a 3 to give the Knights five-point lead, before the Cobras hit a 3 just before halftime buzzer to trim the lead to two.
Cactus started the second half with a barrage of 3s, hitting four-of-five in the third and taking a 15-point lead into the final period.
Havasu cut the lead to 10 with three and half minutes left, but an 8-0 from the Cobras put the game out of reach.
In his final home game as a Knight, senior Bradley Rogers led the team with 20 points.
“It’s a special kind of night when you’re going to play your last game at home in that white uniform,” said Darnell. “I think kids always play a little better on senior night.
Bolden added 13 for Havasu and Azar scored eight.
Havasu will finish its season with two road games, beginning with a battle against Desert Edge at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
