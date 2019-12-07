Despite struggling shooting the ball all weekend, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team found itself in the consolation championship of the Southwest Rotary Classic in Yuma against Yuma Catholic.
Those same struggles continued Saturday in the Knights’ 51-41 loss to the Shamrocks.
“It was just a bad shooting all weekend,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “Some days you just don’t shoot the ball well. We got to find some ways to generate some more offense.”
Lake Havasu (5-2) scored only 11 points in the first half Saturday.
Senior Jayden Azar led the Knights with 23 points, but Havasu did not much receive much production from the rest of the team.
They trailed by 13 at halftime but fought back within six to start the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
“The name of the game is to put the ball in the hole and we haven’t been able to do that lately,” said Darnell.
Lake Havasu finished 2-2 at the tournament with wins over San Pasqual and Holtville (Calif.).
Lake Havasu will have return to action Thursday in the Holiday Shootout at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. The tournament will continue through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.