FLAGSTAFF – Tucked away among the Ponderosa Pines, in the crisp air signaling the approaching fall, one of the most accomplished teams in college sports mounted a historic NCAA title defense.

On the 4.5 mile course at the George Kyte Classic in Buffalo Park, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks cruised to an easy team victory Saturday in their only home meet of the season with a final score of 15 points. NAU was propelled by efforts from senior Drew Bosley (21 minutes, 32 seconds) and juniors Santiago Gomez-Prosser (21:47) and Kang Nyoak (21:55), who finished in first, second and third place.

