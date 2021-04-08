The annual Lake Havasu Cornhole Championships will officially make its return this weekend.
This year’s tournament is taking place at the 30th Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show at the Havasu 95 Speedway on Saturday after the 2020 championships were canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Last year’s boat show was also canceled because of the coronavirus.
The tournament is a one-day event with teams and singles divisions.
“This has been expanding significantly over the past few years,” tournament organizer Bob Crum said. “Cornhole has gotten to be a pretty big draw and of course it's been going over into Havasu now.”
Sara Park is this year’s venue for the boat show and tournament instead of the Lake Havasu State Park – the event’s usual site.
Crum, who serves as the local director in Havasu for the American Cornhole League, said about 17 teams have signed up with competitors from Arizona, California and Nevada. Crum added that pro level throwers will also compete at the speedway.
Cornhole has seen an uptick of interest in Arizona, particular in Havasu, with tournaments occurring monthly in town. Crum has organized tournaments in Havasu and has noticed cornhole’s rapid interest among locals. He added that cornhole is also popular in the Phoenix area.
“We’ve had quite a lot of action at the local bars,” Crum said. “We’ve had three or four local tournaments’ I’ve put on some state tournaments…and we’re getting more and more folks interested in the game as we go along.”
Competition is scheduled to begin with doubles starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until noon. Singles competition is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For those who are interested in participating, pre-registration is suggested online, but registration will be on site beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Players who pre-register will have free admission to the boat show, according to Go Lake Havasu.
Entry fee is $40 per team and $20 per singles player. Cash will only be accepted for those who register on site Saturday and they would also have to pay a separate entry fee for the boat show.
