Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout to end 9-game skid

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) moves the puck against Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) in the first period at Mullett Arena.

 Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak.

Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 37 saves. The Coyotes fell behind 3-1 early in the third period before Boyd and Guenther scored 1:10 apart to force overtime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

