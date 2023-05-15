TEMPE – Although their recent efforts on the ice left the Arizona Coyotes optimistic about their future, it’s what will happen off it that could most affect the trajectory of the team.

Tuesday is the deadline for Tempe voters to turn in their mail-in ballots that will decide the fate of a proposed 46-acre arena and entertainment district. For the measure to pass, the Coyotes need a majority vote on propositions 301, 302 and 303, which would change the classification of land from a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project.

