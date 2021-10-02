The high school football game set for Friday night, Oct. 1, will see the No. 1 team in the 2A conference, the Parker Broncs, playing the No. 2 team, the Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes. It is considered one of the biggest games of the year. It was originally scheduled for Parker, but it will be played on the road. The Colorado River Indian Tribes has not approved a coronavirus mitigation plan for Parker’s football field, Joe Bush Stadium.
Joe Bush Stadium is located on Tribal land.
This would’ve been the Broncs’ third home game of the season. So far, their only home game was the season opener against Gilbert Christian. The game with the Antelope Rams scheduled for Sept. 24 was moved to Wellton because a mitigation plan had not been approved by the Tribal Council.
In a statement on the CRIT Facebook page, the Tribes said the reason they will not approve a mitigation plan is because the Parker Unified School District will not mandate face masks for students across the district.
“They told me they would not approve a mitigation plan for the football games until we pass a mask mandate for all schools in the district,” PUSD Superintendent Brad Sale said.
In their statement, the Tribes noted the pandemic has taken a high toll on native communities, including CRIT. The number of cases among Tribal members recently topped 1,000. In response, the Tribal Council reinstated provisions of their “Safer at Home” order on Sept 16. This order mandates face masks be worn in public areas on Tribal lands.
The Parker School District currently mandates masks at Le Pera Elementary School, which is located on Tribal land south of Poston. They are also mandated on school busses, which often travel on roads on the reservation.
Four of the schools in the district, Blake Primary, Wallace Elementary, Wallace Junior High, and Parker High School, are located on non-Tribal land, or “fee land” that is within the Town of Parker. The town is within the boundaries of the CRIT reservation.
Earlier this year, as part of Arizona’s state budget, school districts were barred from requiring masks for their students. This law was thrown out Monday, Sept. 27, by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to stay Cooper’s ruling.
The Parker schools had stated they could not mandate masks because of state law. The Tribes, however, stated they had a right to regulate the behavior of people on fee lands if it affected the health and welfare or Tribal members. In their statement, they said 30 percent of all Parker students are either Tribal members or other Native Americans.
Two legal rulings on matters similar to this included the 1981 U.S. Supreme Court case of Montana v. U.S., which stated Tribal government can regulate the behavior of non-tribal members on fee lands (privately owned) lands within the boundaries of a reservation if that behavior affects the health and welfare of tribal members.
The other was the 1989 case of Town of Parker v. CRIT, where the federal courts ruled the Town of Parker was not “disestablished” from the CRIT reservation.
“When PUSD advises its staff and students that the face mask mandate is optional they are advising them to violate applicable law,” the Tribes’ statement said. “Given the risks posed by a mass gathering, and PUSD’s continued direction to violate the law while students are in the classroom, CRIT cannot permit a gathering of students, staff and individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom throughout the school week without the protective benefit of face masks.”
With the ban on face mask mandates being thrown out, Sale said it would be up to the District Governing Board to decide where to go with face masks. The board is scheduled meet Oct. 13.
“It goes back to that old adage, ‘what’s good for kids?’” Sale said.
Sale said that, on average, 30 to 40 percent of the students in the Parker schools already wear masks, even though they are not required to do so.
“That’s just who they are,” Sale said.
Sale said he is not “bashing” the Tribes and hopes others will refrain from bashing them as well.
“We have respected their decisions,” he said. “We will continue to respect their decisions.”
Sale said he feels badly not just for the football players, but the cheerleaders and band members. Their families won’t get to watch them play and perform at home.
He said he also felt badly for the junior class, as they use revenue from sales of concessions at the football games to raise money for their prom. Sale said this would be two years in a row that the PHS junior class has not been able to raise a lot of money for their prom.
The Tribes expressed regret over no home football games. The statement noted Tribal Chairwoman Amelia Flores sets on the school board. However, they said the health and safety of Tribal members must come first.
“We need to take measures to ensure our children miss as few days as possible,” they said in their statement. “CRIT saw the detrimental impacts of distance and hybrid learning on our students’ academic performance, along with the mental and physical toll it took last year. The use of face masks is a critical tool to preventing our children from missing anymore classroom time due to COVID-19 exposures and avoid serious illness or death of them or their family members.”
“Given the potential for illness and loss of life, CRIT feels the inconvenience of requiring the local schools to comply with the face mask mandate during the school day, before permitting large gatherings for local high school football games, is a small price to pay to protect the health and welfare of the CRIT community.”
The Parker Broncs do not have a home game scheduled until Oct. 22, when they are scheduled to play the Glendale Prep Griffins. This will also be the Homecoming game.
According to the azfamily website, 29 school districts have mask mandates. They cover 500 schools and affect 334,000 students. Gov. Doug Ducey had threatened to cut state funding to these schools even before the ban on mask mandates was scheduled to go into effect.
