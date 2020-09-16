The Lake Havasu High School boys and girls cross country teams have high hopes for the fall as their seasons kick off today in Kingman.
The Knights will be at Lee Williams High School for the first look at some of their regional competition today, starting at 4:30 p.m. Head coach Erika Washington said one of the team’s main goals for the year will be to continue its recent regional dominance after both the boys and girls have captured first place as a team at the region meet in each of the last two years.
Washington said Lake Havasu has 16 boys and 10 girls out for the team this year, but not all athletes will be available for the first meet. The Knights have been holding practice for three and a half weeks, but the Arizona Interscholastic Association requires athletes to participate in 14 practices before they are eligible to compete. Washington said the boys team looks like it will be in decent shape, but about half of the girls team will have to miss the first meet.
“It will take us another week to get to where we need to be,” Washington said.
Washington said the teams’ preseason work has been interrupted this year with the ongoing pandemic, but athletes seem to be rounding into form as the season approaches.
“We didn’t have the opportunity to build that summer training base that we normally do,” she said. “However, we did a time trial last week and I have good feelings about the season based on where everybody is currently at.”
In addition to the pandemic, Washington said the high heat in August and early September have created additional challenges for the cross country team, forcing several indoor practices during the preseason. Washington said the team either conducted drills in the gym, or found a long hallway to run in during indoor workouts.
“They are maybe not the most exciting runs that we could have with staring at lockers the whole time, but we make the best of it,” Washington said. “The weather is finally starting to cooperate with us and we have been able to get in some quality outdoor training.”
In addition to a third straight regional title, Washington said the Knights are hoping to qualify for the state cross country meet as a team this year as well. While qualifying for state is always a significant accomplishment, this year it will be even more difficult.
“They are changing the qualifications this year,” Washington said. “They are trying to make it a little bit smaller meet than it has been in the past due to this situation that we are all in. So we have our work cut out for us, but we are showing great promise right now. I think we have an excellent shot at it.”
Washington said this year only the top 33% of teams and 7 individuals from each section will qualify for the state meet. Usually the top 50% of teams and 25 individuals advance.
“It is definitely tougher,” she said.
Lake Havasu only has two seniors on its roster this year, but Washington said the Knights will look to them both as leaders.
Senior Isabella Sloma is the most decorated cross country runner in school history after becoming the first Knight to take first place at the section meet last fall. Sloma ran the fastest time in the girls team’s time trials last week but Washington said junior Alyssa Musselman finished close behind.
Washington said senior Zachary Hansen will be a leader for the Lake Havasu boys this fall. He is currently in his fourth year running cross country, and has been a varsity contributor every year. Hansen was edged out for the top spot in the team’s time trials last week by junior Joshua Lumpkin, and Washington said the pair should provide a strong one-two punch for the boys this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.