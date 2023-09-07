Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway, who had been arrested after a dispute with his wife in Colorado last spring. Barroway issued a statement Tuesday saying the district attorney’s office in Pitkin County, Colorado, had decided to dismiss the case against him. The NHL suspended Barroway indefinitely on March 23 after police said a verbal altercation between him and his wife had turned physical. Barroway says the allegations against him were false.