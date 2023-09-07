Youth Football

An increasing number of parents in Arizona are weighing the risks as youth football participation declines due to growing awareness of head injury dangers.

 Ben Halverson/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Head injuries have been a part of sports for decades. However, with every passing year, player safety is put further into question as the alarming damage from collisions becomes more clear. In 2022, a series of head injuries suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa highlighted a disturbing year in the NFL, where concussions were up 18% from 2021. This upward trend comes despite measures in recent years to protect players.

The reality looks even more grim following a recent study published by the Boston University CTE Center. Among 152 brains of contact sports athletes who died before reaching 30 years old, over 41% were diagnosed with some form of CTE.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.