The San Diego Padres lost Manny Manny Machado to a first-inning ejection, blew a 5-1 lead and lost 8-6 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who surged ahead with four runs in an ugly eighth inning. José Herrera singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, when the Diamondbacks had three unearned runs thanks to two errors by the Padres. Josh Rojas scored the final run when he stole home as part of a double steal. Rojas had three hits and two RBIs. The big drama came seven innings earlier when Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first.