Less than a month ago, vice president Stephen Jones said the Dallas Cowboys needed to add juice to the passing game.

He delivered on his promise Sunday morning, acquiring speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024, per sources.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.