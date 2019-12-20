Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi is getting another chance.
The former Lake Havasu City resident has been selected in the supplemental draft by the New York Guardians of the XFL.
Sheehy-Guiseppi became a viral sensation earlier this year when news of his story broke how he talked his way into a tryout with the Cleveland Browns which led to short stint with the team after sleeping on the beach and outside of a 24-hour gym while waiting for his chance.
Although he was released following the conclusion of the NFL preseason, Sheehy-Guiseppi made headlines when he returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown in his preseason debut with the Browns, causing the entire team to celebrate with him in the endzone. In four preseason games with the Browns, Sheehy-Guiseppi recorded 124 punt return yards on six attempts and six catches for 24 yards.
The Guardians kick off their inaugural season Feb. 9, 2020 at noon against the Tampa Bay Vipers. The game will be televised on Fox.
Sheehy-Guiseppi is the son of Shawna Sheehy, a Lake Havasu resident, and the nephew of Mayor Cal Sheehy.
