Registration for the Colorado River Building Industry Association’s 24th annual charity golf tournament is open through April 10 or until it is full with 144 players.
The tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at the west course of Lake Havasu Golf Club.
It is $80 per person and the tournament will feature a four-person scramble. Lake Havasu Golf Club members will receive a discounted entry fee of $60.
The entry fee includes a cart, lunch, a drink ticket and a t-shirt.
Special contests such as longest drive, longest drive and closest to the pin will also be held.
Participants may drop off their entry fee and find more information at 2182 McCulloch Blvd. N. Suite 1. More information is available at (928) 453-7755.
