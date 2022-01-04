The Lake Havasu High School boys’ basketball team struggled to execute their game plan last night.
On Tuesday night, LHHS hosted the Sierra Linda Bulldogs for a regular season game. The Knights lost the game 51-40.
Head Coach Tanner Kelly said the biggest area of the game the Knights struggled with was their defense.
“Defensively we didn’t do a good job of closing out and spotting the shooters,” Kelly explained.
According to Kelly, one Bulldog player that the team had discussed before the game as a probable shooter scored seven three pointers in the game.
There were some bright spots in the Knights game Kelly says. On top of cutting down on turnovers which cost them Monday’s game against Verrado, Junior Bolden scored an impressive 19 points
The Knights will play one more game this week on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be at home against River Valley High School.
