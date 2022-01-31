Things started off well but the night got away from the Lake Havasu High School Boys Basketball team.
On Monday night, the Knights hosted Verrado High School for a regular season game. LHHS lost the game 71 to 40.
According to head coach Tanner Kelly going into the half the game was only 26 to 20 much closer than the final score.
“Our defense lacked effort in the second half and we didn’t do a good job with our rebounds,” Kelly said.
Havasu is at home again this Wednesday when the Knights will face off against Agua Fria High School at 7 p.m.
