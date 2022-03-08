It was a rough day for the Knights at their home field.
On Tuesday the Lake Havasu High School baseball team hosted the Lee Williams High School Volunteers for a regular season game. Havasu lost the game, 8-1.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says LHHS defense, which has been performing well this season, let the team down last night.
The Knights are back at home this Friday when they face off against the Willow Canyon High School Wildcats starting at 3:45 p.m.
