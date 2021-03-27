The Lake Havasu baseball team committed seven errors and its pitching staff walked seven batters in an 11-1 road loss to Verrado on Friday.
The Knights dropped to 2-5 on the season and began the Desert West schedule at 0-1. It’s Havasu’s second straight game with defensive troubles with the Knights committing four errors in Wednesday’s 9-7 loss to Lee Williams.
“We just have to work a little harder on defense,” Knights coach Cullen Stahl said.
In the Desert West opener, Havasu’s only run came in the third inning, which at the time tied the game 1-1. Kaden Twyman knocked in the Knights’ lone run on an RBI single. Max Vetter scored on the run-scoring single.
Twyman was one of two Havasu players to get two hits. Twyman was 2-for-3 while Levi Cook was 2-for-2, Stahl said. As a team, the Knights collected eight hits compared to the Vipers’ nine.
Other Knights who recorded a hit were Colton Bagshaw (1-for-4), Deegan Cordova (1-for-3), Espn Simpson (1-for-3) and Max Vetter (1-for-2).
After Twyman’s RBI single tied the game, Verrado scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to retake the lead at 4-1. The Vipers added one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings and scored five times in the sixth. Verrado’s five-run inning clinched a 10-run mercy rule victory.
“We grounded into a few double plays that ended innings,” Stahl said.
Up next
Havasu will welcome the Vipers (2-2, 1-0 Desert West) to John M. Wade Memorial Field for a Desert West matchup on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
