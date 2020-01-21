A shorthanded Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team was outmatched in a 96-54 loss to Desert Edge in a West Valley Region matchup on Tuesday night.
The Knights (9-9, 0-3 West Valley) only had seven players available and needed to bring junior Max Vetter up from the junior varsity team for depth.
However, a fully healthy roster would have still had its hands full against a powerful Desert Edge team.
“We have a tough conference, really tough conference and every team in our league is pretty damn good,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “There’s no two-ways about that.”
The Scorpions stormed out of the gate, scoring the games’ first eight points and leading 18-3 midway through the first quarter.
Havasu battled back and trailed by 12 at the end of the quarter, but Desert Edge would soon pull away.
A balanced attack, led by junior Damaryea’ Cox’s game-high 24 points, helped Desert Edge extend its lead as the night wore on. The Scorpions had four players in double figures and threw down several dunks which provided a jolt for its bench and fans in attendance. Desert Edge’s lead grew to as much as 43 at one point in the second half.
Despite the gap in talent, the Knights played hard the whole night, something Darnell was well aware of.
“We talked about [playing hard]. No matter what happens tonight or the rest of the season, you’ve got to continue to play with heart,” said Darnell. “You can’t give up and turn it in. You just have to keep working. As long as our kids continue to compete, that’s all we can ask.”
Senior Bradley Rogers paced Lake Havasu with 22 points. Fellow senior Jayden Azar finished with 18 points, while sophomore Junior Bolden added 10.
The Knights have now dropped six straight and will look to right the ship on Thursday when they face Deer Valley for another West Valley matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
