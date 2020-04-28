In the midst of the fight against the coronavirus, Desert Valley Youth Football and Cheer released a statement Monday saying the timeline regarding its upcoming season has not changed.
“This letter is to inform you we have not changed our timeline and are still preparing for a regular 2020 season,” the statement read. “Our association’s members and children’s health and safety are our top priority.”
To help reduce the exposure to the virus, the association will modifying all in-person registrations and events.
The association will be making changes if they become necessary. All updates will be posted on its Facebook page.
The Lake Havasu Chiefs are included in the league which has teams throughout the Colorado River Region in both Arizona and California.
