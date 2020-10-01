The Lake Havasu volleyball team fell to 0-2 on Wednesday after a 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12) loss to Canyon View in Waddell, but head coach Tim Rodriguez said the team is moving quickly in the right direction.
“They were engaged the entire time,” he said. “Against Mohave it kind of seemed like we were just in a funk. But tonight we were engaged the whole time, never got down on ourselves, and just continued to fight. Those are some really good signs.”
Rodriguez described the Knights’ effort as “scrappy” but the team’s struggles with serve-received put them in a tough position against Canyon View.
“They had a number of serves in a row and we were just giving them free balls back,” he said. “They were a pretty potent offense so when we gave them free balls they were just hitting lines at us.”
Lake Havasu managed to pass the ball better in the third set, and Rodriguez said as a result the Knights offense was able to start clicking as the team pulled out its first set win of the year.
“Now they can see, going forward, the things that the need to do,” Rodriguez said. “We need to play like we did in the third game - control the serve-receive and make our serves.”
Rylinn Smith led Lake Havasu with 6 aces in the match while also recording 5 kills. Maddie Darrah finished with a team high 8 kills for the Knights. Setter Reese Myers finished with 13 assists on 29 attempts.
Lake Havasu will be back in the Phoenix-Metro Area again today, this time in Goodyear, when the Knights take on Millennium. The Tigers are off to a 4-1 start to the season and have won their last four matches in a row.
Rodriguez said he doesn’t know anything about Millennium’s team this year, but he wants to see his Knights continue to build on Wednesday’s effort.
“You can definitely see the momentum building,” Rodriguez said. “We are getting better each time. So we will see how we do after a quick turnaround.”
