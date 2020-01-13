In similar fashion to the two team’s first matchup this season, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer blew out River Valley 13-0 on Monday night in Bullhead City.
The Knights (11-1-1) won 10-0 at home on Dec. 3.
“I thought we did really well passing the ball tonight,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “What I liked most is that we had 11 different players score our 13 goals.”
While junior Daniel Espino led the charge with three goals, 10 other Knights each had a goal, including junior Troy Anderson, who normally plays goalkeeper. However, Gibbs gave Anderson some time at striker late in the match.
“He played striker when he was younger,” said Gibbs. “His goal really got the team pumped up.”
Other goal scorers included: junior Hayden Bekkedahl, junior Ryan Myers, junior Tristan Fowler, senior Janiel Fonseca, junior Gavin Lintz, freshman Oswaldo Sanchez, sophomore Antonio Reyes, sophomore Aaron Miller and junior Danny Pando.
Up next, Lake Havasu will host Lee Williams at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for its first home match since Dec. 10.
The Knights played to a 1-1 draw in the team’s previous meeting this season at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament.
“I’m hoping we learned from the past few games [about playing physical opponents] and don’t back down,” said Gibbs. “We need to move the ball quickly against a team like Lee Williams.”
