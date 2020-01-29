Disc golf has found a home in Havasu.
The inaugural Lake Havasu City Open will take place Saturday at SARA Park. The morning round runs from 8 a.m. to noon and the afternoon round spans from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A permanent disc golf course has been installed and is located near the dog park at SARA Park.
Raffles and “closest to the pin” competitions will take place following the afternoon round.
The event is open to spectators and registration is still open.
Elsewhere on Saturday, professional anglers will be in action on Lake Havasu.
The American Bass/Ranger Boats Bass Tournament runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at Lake Havasu State Park.
Also, Havasu 95 Speedway continues its 2020 race season.
Racing begins at 2 p.m. with gates opening two hours before. General admission is $12, while children ages 6-16 can get in for $6. Children under 5 are free. Senior and military receive a discounted admission of $10.
