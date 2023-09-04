Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested, reportedly on suspicion of domestic violence

Julio Urias (7) of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 13, in Los Angeles, California. 

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested Sunday night and his Los Angeles County Jail booking sheet indicates he was detained in connection with a suspected felony offense.

Urías was released Monday morning on $50,000 bond. TMZ and ESPN reported Urías was charged with felony domestic violence, citing sources.

