Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested, reportedly on suspicion of domestic violence

Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two-run homers, Zach Davies had a quality start and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night. The Diamondbacks got a much-needed win in their first game back home after a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona improved to 70-65 and moved into a tie with the Giants for the final NL wild-card spot. The Orioles have dropped two straight. The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 2-1 in the first on a two-run homer by Gurriel, which was his 21st long ball of the year. They extended that advantage to 4-1 in the sixth when Walker lofted a high-arching, no-doubter down the left-field line for his 29th homer.