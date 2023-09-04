Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested, reportedly on suspicion of domestic violence

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested Sunday night and his Los Angeles County Jail booking sheet indicates he was detained in connection with a suspected felony offense.
Urías was released Monday morning on $50,000 bond. TMZ and ESPN reported Urías was charged with felony domestic violence, citing sources.
Urías was detained by Exposition Park police, who declined to disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but told the Associated Press it would release more details Monday.
The Dodgers released a statement that read, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”
Urías’ representative, Scott Boras, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Major League Baseball is aware of the arrest and plans to launch an investigation, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Los Angeles Times.
Urías has a Sept. 27 court date, the booking records show.
A 27-year-old left-hander from Mexico who is in his eighth season with the Dodgers, Urías was previously arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019, after police said witnesses saw him push a woman to the ground in a parking lot near Beverly Center. Though Urías was not charged in that incident, he was suspended 20 games that season under MLB’s domestic violence policy.
Sunday’s incident is believed to have occurred at the LAFC versus Inter Miami soccer game Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Urías was among the celebrity guests whom LAFC announced attended the game featuring star Lionel Messi.
Urías was scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday in Miami, and it is likely that the league would put him on administrative leave before then. When sexual assault allegations against former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer were reported two years ago, Bauer was put on leave before he could make his next start.
No player has previously been suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was created in 2015.
Urías is in his last season under contract with the Dodgers and is set to become a free agent this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.