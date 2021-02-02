Four second half goals propelled the Lake Havasu boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Agua Fria at Lee Barnes Stadium on Tuesday.
Jesse Dominguez scored twice, followed by a goal each from Angel Castaneda, Oswaldo Sanchez and Jesus Rodriguez. It’s the first time that the Knights (3-2, 2-1 Desert West) have won consecutive games this season. Havasu has outscored its opponents 14-1 in the back-to-back wins. In three of the Knights’ wins this season, they have won by a combined 17-1 goal differential.
“We just had a lot of communication (today),” Dominguez said. “Everything was there for us and it just felt like a great day today.”
The Knights went into halftime with a 1-0 lead with Rodriguez recording the lone goal of the half. The score came in the 15th min and Rodriguez’s shot went into the net after bouncing off of Dominguez’s right foot. Havasu failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities thereafter.
“This first half, we weren’t awake, we didn’t communicate good,” Castaneda said. “We were doing good in the first fifteen minutes, but we all needed to wake up in the second half and that’s what we did.”
Knights’ head Christina Gibbs said she was “disappointed” with the halftime score, saying they allowed the Owls to stay in the game.
“We started off really good and we started to not do our game plan,” Gibbs said. “So at halftime, we just talked about getting back to what we practiced and how we played in the first 20 minutes.”
Havasu was in sync in the second half, putting pressure on Agua Fria’s defending third and scoring all four of its goals of the half inside the first 10 minutes. Dominguez scored his first goal in the 42nd minute and three more scores followed in the span of four minutes.
Castaneda scored off a miraculous kick from about 25 yards in 46th minute, followed by Sanchez scoring a minute later and Dominguez recording his second goal of the night on a swinging kick in the 50th minute.
“Those three goals were amazing like back-to-back-to-back, those totally took the air out of the other team,” Gibbs said. “Some of them were beautiful and crazy. I can’t believe some of those goals that we scored tonight.”
Agua Fria’s only goal of the night came in the 78th minute.
“It was a great game, we played our butts off,” Sanchez said. “We need all these dubs.”
Up next
Havasu will have plenty of time to rest and prepare for its next opponent, which will be rival Lee Williams. The Knights will host the Volunteers in a non-regional game on Feb. 10. Havasu was supposed to play Desert West opponent Verrado on Friday, but that game has been postponed to March 3.
