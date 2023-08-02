Shohei Ohtani threw his first shutout in Major League Baseball in one game and hit two homers in the next, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers twice on Thursday to sweep a three-game series. Ohtani gave the team a scare when he left the second game of the doubleheader due to cramps that led to him grimacing after hitting his 38th homer in the fourth inning. He had a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Angels beat Detroit 6-0 in the first game and cleared the fences twice in an 11-4 victory in the second game.