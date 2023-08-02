Lake Havasu City resident Don London won Top Dragster at the Western Swing NHRA National event in Sonoma, California over the weekend. London defeated Chris Thode in the final round, crossing the line in 6.1 seconds. With London, was his wife Connie, who serves as his pit boss.
This was Don's first Wally Award and has been drag racing for five years after having raced speed boats the majority of his life, winning the title of King of the Desert in 2013 and 2018 during the Desert Storm Shootout. His daughter Summer Richardson was Queen of the Desert both years, making racing a family affair.
