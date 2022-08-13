Ed Murray

Ed Murray, left, of Lake Havasu City, gives Don Martin a stainless steel .270 caliber Mossberg rifle that he donated to the American Elk Society’s Heroes Rising Outdoors program that serves disabled veterans.

 Courtesy

In the past I’ve written several articles about a program for Arizona veterans that I am very passionate about. It is called Heroes Rising Outdoors and it is a program that the Arizona Elk Society uses to put disabled Arizona veterans out on outdoors experiences that the veterans want to participate in.

These activities range from hunting and fishing to camping. It is whatever the veteran wants to do.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.