KINGMAN – Kingman Bass Club president Shane Moline wasn’t able to fish the latest KBC tournament with his regular partner, his wife Tina, so he asked a friend, Nate Pennington Jr., to fish the tournament with him.
It turned out to be a good move as the pair easily won the KBC tournament out of Park Moabi on the Colorado River, outfishing the second-place team by more than three pounds.
Moline and Pennington Jr. caught a five-fish limit that weighed 16.5 pounds.
Second place was won by veteran anglers Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris. The duo’s five-fish limit weighed 13.02 pounds.
Third place was claimed by Craig Duval and Anthony Tatzel Jr. with a stringer that weighed 10.77 pounds.
The largest bass caught in the tournament was brought in by Kevin Burgess and Nate Pennington. That lunker weighed 4.32 pounds.
This was the last tournament that will be held this summer by the bass club.
The anglers will not hold tournaments in July and August because the hot weather can be harmful to the bass.
The club has always been a catch-and-release group, and ensuring that the bass caught are returned to the waters healthy and alive is a priority.
