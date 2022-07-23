Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees lead the way as baseball returns from the All-Star break. The Yankees begin the second half with a gaudy 64-28 record and a whopping 13-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East. The crosstown Mets are on top of the NL East, looking to hold off the Braves and take the franchise’s first division title since 2015. The postseason picture is quite crowded, thanks to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto are the names to watch ahead of next month's trade deadline.