The issue with the South Cove alternate launch ramp has seen some progress.
Last Wednesday, at about 8:30 a.m., I and two other interested people went to South Cove to meet with personnel from the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. The purpose was to watch as grading was conducted on a “trail” that leads to the unimproved dirt launch area located just south of the old South Cove launch ramp. I call that site, sarcastically, Hauburger Point.
This work came after a series of phone calls, texts and emails, and even a face-to-face meeting by several concerned citizens from Meadview, with personnel from the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. As a result of those efforts, a plan was made and implemented for the LMNRA to grade and improve the access to the launch area.
Let’s go back a few months and see how all of this process started.
In June, the falling water levels on Lake Mead caused the launch ramp at South Cove to become unusable. Recreational boaters and anglers who were trying to utilize Lake Mead were damaging their boats and trailers.
After complaints from many who realized the South Cove launch is vital to businesses and residents of Meadview and Mohave County, LMNRA attempted to repair the launch ramp. But in June disaster struck when a front-end loader operated by an LMNRA employee slid into the lake.
That put an immediate stop to any ramp repairs at South Cove. Many people, myself included, were told there would be no repairs or other action until fall, when the water was expected to be lowest.
For many, waiting that long wasn’t an option. Could businesses that depend on visitors being able to access the lake survive for that long?
First, LMNRA said boaters and anglers could go to Temple Bar to launch. Then the Temple Bar ramp closed and at that point there were no facilities on the Mohave County side of Lake Mead for boaters and anglers. It was then that several of us decided to find an alternate location to launch. And we found a place.
I remembered at meetings put on by the LMNRA in 2018 a slide showed where they were going to build an alternative launch ramp if water levels dropped.
I went down there and had my nephew wade out on a point that had a solid bottom, was sloped right, with few rocks that would impede launching.
There was another location that others found just north of the spot I had found. That was being called a deep launch that larger boats could use. The problem was it was rough and rocky to get there, but it was doable to launch a boat at both locations. Other recreationists started using both launch sites, but there was a price to pay. I personally lost three boat trailer tires and a rim to the rocks. I know of a Meadview resident who said he lost two truck tires. Other parts of trailers, including license plate holders and even side boards, were damaged.
But those dead serious about recreating down there continued to launch.
I decided to physically remove rocks of all sizes that were obviously a source of damage to vehicles and boat trailers. When my clients – one was 78 years old – would drive down and/or leave the launch area, we always stopped and moved rocks. Others did the same.
Then the idea was made to put out solar lights so boaters and anglers could see where the preferred launch was located on Hauburger Point. People in Meadview took the lead and several times lights and cones were set up.
During this time many of us posted on social media what was going on.
Some said we should just back off and let the National Park Service officials work it out. But others, myself included, didn’t agree with that tactic and continued to call, send emails and post on social media our frustration with the lack of action on the part of the NPS. I even suggested we call this area Hauburger Point. I did this – tongue-in-cheek of course – as the chief of staff of the LMNRA, Greg Hauburger, was not responding to calls and texts, and didn’t show up at a meeting at South Cove I had arranged. So, things were at a stalemate until about two weeks ago.
I received a call from Justin Pattison, acting deputy superintendent at Lake Mead. Pattison told me he was now in charge of the South Cove launch situation, and asked for my input.
Pattison was receptive to what I had to say, and stated in an email: “Don. Thanks so much for your time and input today. It was super helpful.” He said he would let me know what was being planned.
In the end he sent a map showing where they would grade one of the trails to make it passable for boaters and anglers. And they did just that. There is now a very passable dirt road all the way to the end of the point, and signs advising where people should not park and block the launch.
It is a huge improvement and allows boaters and anglers reasonable access to the lake. Kudos to Mr. Pattison and his maintenance staff for taking care of this issue.
There is going to be a meeting on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Meadview Civic Center where Pattison and his staff will outline plans to further enhance the launch and explain the issues being caused by the low water situation.
If you’re interested in hearing what Pattison has to say, be there. I will.
