The launch situation at South Cove unfortunately has deteriorated to the point where I and a lot of other boaters and anglers are no longer be able to safely launch our watercraft there.
What that means for me personally and professionally is that for all intents and purposes, I am no longer be able to conduct night time striper/catfish fishing trips on Lake Make. In other words, I’m out of business.
It’s a shame that this has happened as the fishing for stripers and channel cats has been good the last month. I had three trips in the last couple of weeks of April and anglers on my boat were able to put together catches of 102, 117 and 107 fish, with the majority being very health looking stripers. Last month I also had the best morning of bass fishing I ever had on Lake Mead.
But on my last trip, which was April 30, I decided that it was time to end the frustration of trying to launch and recover my boats at South Cove. What pushed me over the top was when I got mired in the soft sand and muck and had to call my friend in Meadview to come down in his ¾ ton diesel truck to help. I hooked onto him with my 16k Warn winch and then was I able to winch my vehicles back onto dry land. Winching the truck, boat trailer and boat out of that situation is tough on equipment and is frustrating for everyone involved.
It wasn’t the first time I’ve got stuck down there in the last 6 weeks, but it’s probably the last. I’ve made the decision to terminate my fishing activities there. Plus, I did not renew my Commercial Use Permit with the National Park Service in May. Why pay the NPS for a permit to operate on a lake that I can’t safely launch or recover from?
I am frustrated by the action by the National Park Service. I have over the past year pleaded with the Acting Deputy Superintendent of National Park Service in Boulder City to do some work down there at Hauburger Point (aka South Cove Point) just to keep at least one area open and useable for the public to launch from.
I suggested using the Park Service’s dump truck that is in Meadview to place several loads of one-inch rock into what I affectionately called “The Trough” and then bring the pipe mat, which has set unused for over a year at the old launch ramp. I also suggested bringing the mat to the spot where the rock would be placed to give the public a safe place to launch and recover their watercraft. Sure, it would be a temporary “fix” but I thought the public deserved that effort?
Unfortunately, my calls for action by NPS and suggestions were met with a variety of reasons of why it wouldn’t work and how expensive it would be to do it. So, the NPS plan is to simply grade a road to the 1050 elevation level (it’s there now) and call it good. That’s what their plan calls for and that’s what they are planning to do. Unless something changes with the LMNRA, that’s what watercraft owners, like myself are looking at.
There was a meeting with several NPS officials on Saturday, May 21st, at the Meadview Civic Association building in Meadview to discuss this situation. I would give anything to have been there, but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to attend. I was in Phoenix having an operation to remove a cancerous tumor on my liver.
At this point I’m not sure if I will ever be able to resume fishing in Lake Mead out of South Cove. The lake is continuing to drop, and is expected to drop even more by next year, according to the NPS and the Bureau of Reclamation.
The economic and social impacts to Mohave County and to the communities of Meadview, Dolan Springs and Kingman are going to be real. But NPS has said they would need “Tens of millions of dollars” to make a useable ramp there.
When I came to Kingman in 1972 I never, ever expected to see Lake Mead like this. I have enjoyed many days and nights out on the lake in the 40 years I’ve been out there, and I’ll miss the camaraderie with the many friends I have made over the years, while recreating there.
When one chapter in life closes, another one opens. I’ll still be active in the great outdoors as an outdoor communicator. But instead of reporting about fishing on Lake Mead, we’ll be concentrating on Lake Mohave, Topock, Lake Havasu and Alamo Lake.
And if course, I’ll still be involved in sharing stories with you about hunting in Arizona. In the mean-time, tight lines my friends!
